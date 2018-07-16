Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

All Blacks star Sam Cane is engaged, the loose forward announced on Instagram today.

Source: Instagram / Sam Cane

The 26-year-old made the announcement along with photos of himself and his new fiancee Harriet Allen.

"I was supposed to be out with concussion but it was my knee that ended up giving way to this beauty! Thankfully she said YES!!" Cane wrote in a post.

One of the photos show the pair smiling widely as his fiancee proudly shows off a large diamond engagement ring.

