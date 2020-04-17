Confusion remains as businesses prepare to reopen under Level 3 rules

From quickly developing click-and-collect to innovative joint ventures, New Zealand businesses are quickly learning to adapt as they figure out how they might be able to operate under a potential move to Level 3 restrictions.

Under the Government guidance, businesses can trade as long as they do not offer any face-to-face service.

No customers will be allowed on premises and workers need to be able to operate safely within the health guidelines.

It's a move that is being welcomed by many in the business community.

Auckland's Crave Café owner Nigel Cottle says they have never operated click-and-collect or a delivery service.

Now they are looking at ways to deliver and are planning on an outdoor coffee service.

"We'll have a coffee machine out on the deck, we'll have a paywave two metres from any staff person so the idea is you ring up on the phone and come and pay and collect." Mr Cottle told 1 NEWS.

"We can't afford not to operate."

However, there is some confusion.

Hayden Phiskie, founder of Auckland restaurant Cotto, says they are planning on opening for a delivery service but need clarity around what would be allowed when customers pick up their food.

He says they are also considering joining forces with Brothers Brewery for joint deliveries.

Business New Zealand says the Level 3 guidance is clearer than it was for when Level 4 was announced – that if you cannot operate without contact, you can't open.

They say more industry-specific guidance can be expected to come out over the weekend.

In the meantime, the Restaurant Association says 39 per cent of its members will not be considering opening under Level 3.

"They basically said, 'Look, this isn't going to suit my business model. The cost to make this happen within the business are going to be too prohibitive,'" chief executive Marisa Bidois says.