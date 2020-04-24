Confusion and anger as Cook Islands residents stranded in NZ start tough isolation regime

The coronavirus-free Cook Islands today started its tough isolation regime for citizens stranded in New Zealand.

Three hundred people will be quarantined for two weeks at an Auckland Holiday Inn before flying home for another fortnight in isolation.

There's been confusion and anger at how the scheme has been handled by those having to go through the quarantines.

“Why do we have to do two quarantines? We've done lockdown at the hostel in Mangere, Auckland for four weeks,” Grace Tangata told 1 NEWS.

Family member Richard Williams agrees.

“They're stressed out, they also don't understand why an extra two weeks at the hotel.”

While understanding their homeland needs to protect its borders, they've been confused by a lack of information from their own Ministry of Health after only getting details of their quarantine yesterday.

A few days ago they were told that some could potentially return home as early as this week depending on how strict their lockdown had been.

That's not an option now, with a positive spin being put on the weeks to come.

“Everyone is just excited about getting there they know they're on their way home in two weeks,” Isa Kiria, a Cook Islands coordinator, said.

New Zealand has signed off on the quarantine and is funding it through its Covid-19 aid to the Cook Islands.