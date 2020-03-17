'Confused and muddled priorities' - Simon Bridges slams Govt's coronavirus relief package

National Party leader Simon Bridges has slammed what he calls the Government's "confused and muddled priorities" in its coronavirus relief package announced today.

Mr Bridges believes not enough of the $12.1 billion is being put into healthcare.

"Now $12.1 billion is significant, and I accept - as I have been calling for, for weeks - there is a wage subsidy programme in this," he said in Parliament this afternoon.

"But I say this shows your confused and muddled priorities as Finance Minister.

"You see, Grant Robertson said that it would be the people first, and in a $12.1 billion programme where the Prime Minister told us we’re the best in the world and doing everything right and we’ve got this when it comes to coronavirus.

"How much does health get? Half a billion dollars. That doesn’t cover the deficits at the DHBs today," Mr Bridges said.

He went on to say health authorities don't have enough ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems to me you haven't put people in New Zealand first in this budget."

His comments came after details of the unprecedented relief package were announced at 2pm this afternoon.

Overview of the Covid-19 business support package ($12.1 billion overall)

Business and jobs ($8.7 billion), of that:

$5.1b in wage subsidies for businesses impacted by coronavirus

$2.8b in tax changes for businesses

$126m for self-isolation and coronavirus leave support

$600m in initial aviation support (this does not include payment to Air NZ).

Income support and boosting spending ($2.8 billion):

Permanent benefit increase of $25 per week

Double Winter Energy Payment for this year

$100m redeployment package