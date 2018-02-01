 

Confronting raw video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Howie Wilson

Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.
Source: Howie Wilson

West Coast

Natural Disasters

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

00:30
2
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

00:38
3
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:32
4
A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water in Georgina McGrath's backyard.

00:27
5
Local resident Max Taylor is concerned about the high winds fanning the flames.

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:11
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

