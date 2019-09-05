TODAY |

Confirmed number of measles cases in Queenstown rises to 15

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Health

The total number of confirmed measles cases in Queenstown has risen to 15.

It comes after eight new cases were confirmed late Friday and today, the Southern District Health Board said in a statement.

Six of the new cases are NZ Ski staff working at The Remarkables ski fields. Two others are primary school-aged children.

The people who were later confirmed to have the illness visited a number of locations, including The Remarkables ski field; Remarkables Primary School, including weekend gatherings; and the Queenstown CBD and wider Queenstown area. The Queenstown Lakes District Emergency Department was visited on September 5.

Measles has now spread beyond The Remarkables ski field, the Southern DHB said, and Queenstown visitors and residents have been urged to check their immunisation status.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 300 schools from around New Zealand and the Pacific are in Tauranga for the annual games. Source: 1 NEWS

A temporary Southern DHB and WellSouth clinic in Queenstown has since administered more than 500 vaccinations to NZ Ski staff.

Of the 15 confirmed cases, fourteen are local residents, while one was a visitor from Auckland, they said.

There are no further confirmed measles cases within the Southern DHB region.

For up to date information on measles immunity and the MMR vaccine, click on the Immunisation Advisory Centre's website.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ski and snowboard instructors are among those affected, Southern DHB concerned of exposure risk to skiers. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'We ran out of reserves' – Steve Hansen explains All Blacks' 14-man finish against Tonga
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
3
Warriors score last gasp try to finish season with victory over Raiders
4
Women receiving less food than men in controversial Auckland beneficiaries trial
5
Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

US health officials repeat warning to stop vaping, report new deaths

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Christchurch

Two people trapped, SH1 traffic affected after two-car crash in Waikato

Massey University encourages staff and students to attend climate change strike