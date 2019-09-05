Confirmed number of measles cases in Queenstown rises to 15

The total number of confirmed measles cases in Queenstown has risen to 15.

It comes after eight new cases were confirmed late Friday and today, the Southern District Health Board said in a statement.

Six of the new cases are NZ Ski staff working at The Remarkables ski fields. Two others are primary school-aged children.

The people who were later confirmed to have the illness visited a number of locations, including The Remarkables ski field; Remarkables Primary School, including weekend gatherings; and the Queenstown CBD and wider Queenstown area. The Queenstown Lakes District Emergency Department was visited on September 5.

Measles has now spread beyond The Remarkables ski field, the Southern DHB said, and Queenstown visitors and residents have been urged to check their immunisation status.



Your playlist will load after this ad

A temporary Southern DHB and WellSouth clinic in Queenstown has since administered more than 500 vaccinations to NZ Ski staff.

Of the 15 confirmed cases, fourteen are local residents, while one was a visitor from Auckland, they said.

There are no further confirmed measles cases within the Southern DHB region.