TODAY |

Confirmed meningitis cases in New Zealand up 40 per cent so far this year

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health

The number of confirmed meningitis cases so far this year is up 40 per cent.

Latest figures from Environmental and Scientific Research reveal 78 people have been diagnosed with the disease between January and July this year – up from 55 cases at the same time last year.

Around half of the cases are the B strain, while one quarter were diagnosed with the previously-rare W strain (MenW), which can be harder to spot due to its lack of obvious signs.

It comes after a child from Palmerston North was diagnosed with the illness after their death. 

Anyone with concerns about their health is encouraged to visit their doctor as soon as possible.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest figures reveal 78 people have been diagnoses with the disease since January. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:47
Coach Steve Hansen and selectors have finalised the 31 players headed to Japan.
Owen Franks, Liam Squire miss out as All Blacks squad for Rugby World Cup announced
2
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
3
sav
Andrew Saville: Owen Franks' omission from All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad a 'bombshell'
4
Steve Hansen and selectors reveal the finalised team heading to Japan to defend the title.
Live stream: All Blacks announce 31-man squad for Rugby World Cup
5
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.

Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother

NZ spy agencies call for greater transparency on political donations
02:33
The Breakfast newsreader is set to take up his new role as TVNZ’s Europe correspondent.

Breakfast pays tribute to 'master of eye rolls' Daniel Faitaua on his last day as host
00:23
The law was set to take effect today, and applied to all abortions after eight weeks.

US judge temporarily blocks new Missouri law banning almost all abortions