Confirmed meningitis cases in New Zealand up 40 per cent so far this year

The number of confirmed meningitis cases so far this year is up 40 per cent.
Latest figures from Environmental and Scientific Research reveal 78 people have been diagnosed with the disease between January and July this year – up from 55 cases at the same time last year.
Around half of the cases are the B strain, while one quarter were diagnosed with the previously-rare W strain (MenW), which can be harder to spot due to its lack of obvious signs.
It comes after a child from Palmerston North was diagnosed with the illness after their death.
Anyone with concerns about their health is encouraged to visit their doctor as soon as possible.