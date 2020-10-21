TODAY |

Confirmed: Māori Party MP-elect Rawiri Waititi to replace John Tamihere as co-leader

The Māori Party has confirmed Rawiri Waititi as its new co-leader, pending special votes confirming his win in the Waiariki electorate seat.

The Māori Party's John Tamihere and Rawiri Waititi. Source: Q+A

Waititi edged out the Labour Party MP Tamati Coffey in the Bay of Plenty-based seat, in something of an election upset.

The Māori Party confirmed the move at its Special General Meeting last night.

Waititi replaces John Tamihere as the party's co-leader, joining Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

A former Labour Party candidate, Waititi says he’s now in the correct party to make change for Māori. Source: Breakfast

Ngarewa-Packer thanked Tamihere for his service, and said she was looking forward to working with Waititi.

