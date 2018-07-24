Confirmed Covid-19 case attended gym classes and visited shops in Auckland before testing positive

A person who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 had visited multiple locations on Auckland's North Shore while infectious before testing positive, including attending multiple gym classes.

Source: istock.com

People who attended the same classes at Les Mills in Takapuna are being considered as close contacts, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) says.

Those people are "at greater risk of becoming unwell", a spokesperson says.

"We are asking these people to stay at home and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 as soon as possible. Healthline will advise them on the steps they will need to take, including arranging testing."

An alert is being sent out through the Covid Tracer app to people who scanned in to Les Mills on Wednesday, September 9 for the 5.30pm RPM Sprint class and the 6.15pm Body Combat class, as well as the 9.15am Body Combat class the next day.

The person had also visited The Warehouse in Milford between 11am and 11.15am on Thursday, September 10, as well as Countdown Milford between 11.45am and 12pm that day.

The person was infectious at the time, the ARPHS says.

People who were at the gym but not in the same classes as the positive case are considered casual contacts. They should stay alert for any Covid-19 symptoms but don't need to isolate unless they become unwell, ARPHS says.

Meanwhile those at the supermarket or The Warehouse are considered to be low risk, including shoppers and staff.