Confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 61, bringing total to 708

There are 61 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, bringing the national total to 708.
The new cases are made up of 47 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases. A probable case is when a test comes back negative but it’s being treated as confirmed as the person's symptoms fit the criteria of Covid-19.
Dr Caroline McElnay, director of public health, gave today's health update to media while Sarah Stuart-Black, director of Civil Defence Emergency Mangement, gave an update on the national Covid-19 response.
Dr McElnay said there are 14 people in hospital with Covid-19. Two are in intensive care units but they are stable.
Yesterday, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said community transmission cases were expected to increase.
New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll remains at one.
It's been revealed today that New Zealand has been able to procure more than 200 ventilators from international suppliers to treat Covid-19 patients, despite global demand.