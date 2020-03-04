TODAY |

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 61, bringing total to 708

Source:  1 NEWS

There are 61 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, bringing the national total to 708. 

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

The new cases are made up of 47 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases. A probable case is when a test comes back negative but it’s being treated as confirmed as the person's symptoms fit the criteria of Covid-19.

Dr Caroline McElnay, director of public health, gave today's health update to media while Sarah Stuart-Black, director of Civil Defence Emergency Mangement, gave an update on the national Covid-19 response.

Dr McElnay said there are 14 people in hospital with Covid-19. Two are in intensive care units but they are stable.

Yesterday, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said community transmission cases were expected to increase.

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll remains at one.

It's been revealed today that New Zealand has been able to procure more than 200 ventilators from international suppliers to treat Covid-19 patients, despite global demand.

