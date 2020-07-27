Confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in Tokoroa - report

Tokoroa reportedly has one confirmed and one probable case of Covid-19.

It would be the first case of the virus for the town, linked to the Auckland cluster, according to Stuff.

It's reported that two staff members at Tokoroa Medical Centre have gone into self-isolation.

Jenny Shattock, Mayor of South Waikato told Stuff this morning that her council was advised at around 5.30pm last night of a staff member potentially being linked to the Auckland cluster.

An official case update will be provided by the Health Ministry at 1pm today.

Tokoroa, in Waikato, is currently in Alert Level 2.