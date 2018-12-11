Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings

The location of New Zealand's first Taco Bell restaurant has been confirmed in a job listing on a recruitment website that also gives a hint as to its opening date.
The US based tex-mex chain will open a store in Auckland's New Lynn, according to adverts placed on Seek.
Three adverts looking for assistant restaurant manager's say paid training will begin mid-September, meaning an opening date will be soon after.
The chain is owned by Restaurant Brands, which also own KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Starbucks.