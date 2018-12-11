TODAY |

Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings

1 NEWS
The location of New Zealand's first Taco Bell restaurant has been confirmed in a job listing on a recruitment website that also gives a hint as to its opening date.

The US based tex-mex chain will open a store in Auckland's New Lynn, according to adverts placed on Seek.

Three adverts looking for assistant restaurant manager's say paid training will begin mid-September, meaning an opening date will be soon after.

The chain is owned by Restaurant Brands, which also own KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Starbucks.

Fast food chain Taco Bell. Source: istock.com
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million