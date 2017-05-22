Confessions of a call centre operator - threats, tears, and who gets their calls answered first

Dave, not his real name, works unusual hours, for just a few dollars above minimum wage.

He's had death threats against him and his family, he's been abused, insulted and vilified. Dave is a call centre worker and he's phoned Fair Go's Hadyn Jones to tell his story.

Dave tells me it's the most stressful job he's ever done because like most contract call centres, he answers the phone for many companies at once.

"It's highly likely you are speaking to an out sourced call centre, the call centre where the operator is dealing with multiple different clients. Of course you have to pretend that you are that company," he tells me.

I found this hard to comprehend. So I asked him...

"So if I ring a bank or an insurance company, is it likely that the person I get doesn't work for the company?"

"That's correct," he says. "You have to pretend you are from that company."

Dave says they have an obvious way of deciding which company's calls to answer first.

"How most outsourced call centres work is that the client that is worth more to the call centre, they are the ones that get answered first," he says.

They've said they are going to come down to the office and blow us up"

'Dave', call centre worker

In his many years working in a call centre, he's had all sorts of people threaten all sorts of things to him.

"I've had people threaten me personally. They've said they are going to come down to the office and blow us up or, you know, take a gun to us. I've also had personal threats against my own family, threats against my children as well."

Dave says many people only last a few months.

"There can be a bit of crying. At least once or twice a week you will have a fellow teammate who'll come off the phone, go have a little break, because they are having a bit of a cry, bit of a melt down."

Dave says if people abuse and yell at him he puts them on hold till they either hang up or he feels like getting back to them. He tells me, reluctantly there is no secret to getting your phone call answered sooner.

"Hold the line and hope for the best. We have no control over the queues."