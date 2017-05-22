 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Confessions of a call centre operator - threats, tears, and who gets their calls answered first

share

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

Dave, not his real name, works unusual hours, for just a few dollars above minimum wage. 

Dave tells Hadyn Jones what it's like to be on the receiving end of calls from customers.
Source: Fair Go

He's had death threats against him and his family, he's been abused, insulted and vilified. Dave is a call centre worker and he's phoned Fair Go's Hadyn Jones to tell his story.

Dave tells me it's the most stressful job he's ever done because like most contract call centres, he answers the phone for many companies at once.

"It's highly likely you are speaking to an out sourced call centre, the call centre where the operator is dealing with multiple different clients. Of course you have to pretend that you are that company," he tells me.

I found this hard to comprehend. So I asked him...

"So if I ring a bank or an insurance company, is it likely that the person I get doesn't work for the company?"

"That's correct," he says. "You have to pretend you are from that company."

Dave says they have an obvious way of deciding which company's calls to answer first.

"How most outsourced call centres work is that the client that is worth more to the call centre, they are the ones that get answered first," he says.

They've said they are going to come down to the office and blow us up"
'Dave', call centre worker

In his many years working in a call centre, he's had all sorts of people threaten all sorts of things to him.

"I've had people threaten me personally. They've said they are going to come down to the office and blow us up or, you know, take a gun to us. I've also had personal threats against my own family, threats against my children as well."

Dave says many people only last a few months.

"There can be a bit of crying. At least once or twice a week you will have a fellow teammate who'll come off the phone, go have a little break, because they are having a bit of a cry, bit of a melt down."

Dave says if people abuse and yell at him he puts them on hold till they either hang up or he feels like getting back to them. He tells me, reluctantly there is no secret to getting your phone call answered sooner.

"Hold the line and hope for the best. We have no control over the queues." 

And with that the phone goes dead. Dave has calls to answer, people's problems to solve and a family to feed.

Related

Employment

Hadyn Jones

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Prince Harry's romantic dash from wedding to collect girlfriend Meghan Markle for reception

03:50
2
The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

00:30
3
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

00:27
4
Student Matt Burns says there were a couple of people getting a bit lippy but he was just talking on his phone.

Watch: Partygoer smashed to ground by police officer outside Christchurch party says response was excessive

00:33
5
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight


03:50
The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

The popular singer is using his own experiences to inspire young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:27
Student Matt Burns says there were a couple of people getting a bit lippy but he was just talking on his phone.

Watch: Partygoer smashed to ground by police officer outside Christchurch party says response was excessive

Student Matt Burns wants to know why police decided to use force on him.


Some are questioning the appointment of Joanne Harrison's then-boss to such a high position.

Ministry of Transport fraud investigation might be launched after calls for independent inquiry

Winston Peters is among those not happy with how the original case was handled.

02:20
Zhenghang Yu fled the scene after crashing into 16-year-old Jacob Pakura in January.

Driver who killed Auckland skateboarder in hit-and-run has history of drink driving

Zhenghang Yu fled the scene but today admitted his dangerous driving caused the death of Jacob Pakura.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ