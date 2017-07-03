 

Confessions of an airline steward - what really goes on at 30,000 feet above the ground?

In this Fair Go confessional, we're hearing from a flight attendant.

What really goes on 30-thousand feet above ground?
He used to fly short haul, New Zealand to Australia mostly, working 12 hour days, up at 5am and finishing late afternoon.

Let's call him Chuck, even though it's not his real name.

Chuck You were a flight attendant? That's correct I was.

What's that like? Ummm, not as glamorous as you might think. Most of the time you are dealing with sort of dealing with people's problems, complaints, cleaning up vomit, cleaning up toilets, cleaning up other people's mess.

What's the best way to get an upgrade? Just basically be polite and try and sweet talk or ground staff there. To be honest you could just say you've had surgery or fake an injury. That usually gets an upgrade as well.

Do you give free upgrades much? Yeah you can do if someone has been nice and polite to you and maybe someone you find kind of attractive yeah sure.

So attractive people get upgrades?
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder as they say.

Did you ever turf someone out because the flight was overbooked? I personally haven't but I have had a few colleagues that have had to do that, yes.

Not like we saw in America was it? No not that bad, everyone was pretty relaxed and calm thankfully.

Do you chuck people off if staff want to travel on that flight? No we are on standby so you are only getting on if there is a spare seat.

Do they drop cabin pressure to lull people into falling asleep? No that's not true.

What's the one thing you'd advise passengers to avoid doing on a plane? Probably going to the toilet or drinking the tap water.

What's the food like? I wouldn't eat it on daily basis.

Do people get over friendly on the plane sometimes? They can do you do see the odd person going to the toilets together or see a couple of people kissing.

What's the most disgusting thing you've seen on a plane? Umm, I had one gentleman who vomited into a bag in front of me and asked for a drink of coke during meal service and he handed me the bag as well.

What about the toilet? They are some of the most disgusting things I have ever seen in my life, they are completely contaminated and dirty. If you can avoid the toilets, do it at all costs and wait till you get on the ground.

People and babies on flights? You see a lot of disgusting things, usually most flights they will change nappy on tray table or seat next to them which is disgusting.

I had one time where I was cleaning rubbish out of the pocket seats and put my hand in there and put my hand into a dirty nappy. I pulled my hand out and it had poo all over it.

Ohh .. that's not ideal.

