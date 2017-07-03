Confessions from an airline steward

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.
Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".
But he says it's a matter for the police.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ