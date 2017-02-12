 

Condition of man badly burned in campervan explosion improving

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

The man who was badly burned when his campervan exploded in Taupo on Saturday night will be leaving intensive care later today.

Fire investigators say the critically injured man may have saved lives at the scene in Taupo.
Waikato Hospital reports the man is now in a stable condition and will be transferred to a ward.

Fire Safety Officer, Jon Rewi, said the seriously burned man prevented others from being injured when he drove his blazing campervan away from other campers.

Onlookers hosed the man down after the explosion which appears to have been caused by an LPG cylinder that wasn't disconnected properly.

Nicole Bremner

