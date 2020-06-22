TODAY |

Concreting conman who's been chased by Fair Go for 15 years sentenced to jail

Hannah Wallis, Fair Go Reporter
Gordon Bayne is a concreting conman who Fair Go have been chasing for over 15 years.

We’ve been chasing Gordon Bayne for almost 20 years – now he’s faced justice in the Auckland District Court. Source: Fair Go

Over that time, he’s promised us he’ll change - even signing an affidavit proclaiming he was done with taking people’s money and not doing the work – promises he’s broken again and again.

Finally though, his victims have seen justice done, with Bayne convicted in Auckland District Court to two and a half years in prison.

Bayne was convicted of managing a business while bankrupt, concealing property and misleading the Official Assignee.

This is his fourth bankruptcy, and the court heard that he was well aware that his earnings had to be declared to the Official Assignee and used to pay off his debts.

Instead, Mr Bayne went to great lengths to hide the money he was making and the business activities he was engaging in.

Court records showed he got customers to pay directly into five different bank accounts – they were in someone else's name - but Mr Bayne had access to the funds.

He concealed almost $500,000 in this way, money which should rightfully have been going to his creditors to pay off his debts.

