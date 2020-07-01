TODAY |

Concerns for West Auckland man missing since last month

Source:  1 NEWS

Concerns are growing for a West Auckland man missing since last month.

Michael Scott, 34 has been missing since June 15 Source: Supplied

Police say Michael Scott, 34, went missing after leaving his New Lynn home around 10am on Monday, June 15.

He hasn't been home since then and was reported missing the next day.

Police say they have reason to believe Mr Scott may be with people he knows in the Glen Innes and Panmure areas.

Both Mr Scott's family and police are concerned for his welfare, and would like the public's help in their search for him.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light brown pants and light coloured shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to get in touch. 


New Zealand
Auckland
