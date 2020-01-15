Concerns for wellbeing of Waikato man missing since Monday

Police say they're concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Hamilton since Monday.

Scott Beattie. Source: Supplied

Scott Beattie, 35, was last seen in Hamilton Central wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt.

He is 180cm tall and has a solid build, police say.

Mr Beattie may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Wellington, and police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.