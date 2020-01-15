Concerns for wellbeing of Waikato man missing since Monday

Police say they're concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Hamilton since Monday.
Scott Beattie. Source: Supplied
Scott Beattie, 35, was last seen in Hamilton Central wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt.
He is 180cm tall and has a solid build, police say.
Mr Beattie may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Wellington, and police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Beattie, or has more information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the police non-emergency line on 105.