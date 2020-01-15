TODAY |

Concerns for wellbeing of Waikato man missing since Monday

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say they're concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Hamilton since Monday.

Scott Beattie. Source: Supplied

Scott Beattie, 35, was last seen in Hamilton Central wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt.

He is 180cm tall and has a solid build, police say.

Mr Beattie may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Wellington, and police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Beattie, or has more information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the police non-emergency line on 105.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Corrections van overturns with prisoners inside in crash near Taupō
2
First unlicensed builder sentenced under Crimes Act gets home detention
3
Aussie television host shut down after bizarre rant about Jacinda Ardern's Queensland holiday
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

First unlicensed builder sentenced under Crimes Act gets home detention

Construction runoff suspected as native birds treated for lead poisoning in Wellington

Photos: NZDF helps to feed homeless koalas amid 'quite overwhelming' Australia bushfire destruction
01:37

MediaWorks sells property, but says staff not affected