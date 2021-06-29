'Concerns for wellbeing' of missing Pukekohe man

Police are asking for help to locate a 52-year-old man who was last seen in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, on Saturday.

Stuart Rhodes. Source: Supplied / NZ Police

Stuart Rhodes was last seen at 3.30pm that day, and police say they have "concerns for his wellbeing".

Rhodes left his Pukekohe address in a silver Nissan Qashqai – registration KAY145.