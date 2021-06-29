'Concerns for wellbeing' of missing Pukekohe man

Police are asking for help to locate a 52-year-old man who was last seen in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, on Saturday.
Stuart Rhodes. Source: Supplied / NZ Police
Stuart Rhodes was last seen at 3.30pm that day, and police say they have "concerns for his wellbeing".
Rhodes left his Pukekohe address in a silver Nissan Qashqai – registration KAY145.
Anyone who may have information about Rhodes’ whereabouts, or have seen him or his vehicle since Saturday is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210628/2935.