'Concerns for wellbeing' of missing Pukekohe man

Police are asking for help to locate a 52-year-old man who was last seen in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, on Saturday.

Stuart Rhodes was last seen at 3.30pm that day, and police say they have "concerns for his wellbeing".

Rhodes left his Pukekohe address in a silver Nissan Qashqai – registration KAY145.

Anyone who may have information about Rhodes’ whereabouts, or have seen him or his vehicle since Saturday is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210628/2935.

