There are concerns for the wellbeing of a missing teenage girl in Dunedin.

Danielle Donkins. Source: Supplied

Police are appealing for sightings of 15-year-old Danielle Donkins, who is missing from Balaclava, Dunedin.

Danielle was last seen on Saturday, January 25, police say.

She is around 160cm tall and of a slim build.