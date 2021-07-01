'Concerns of wellbeing' of missing Auckland man

Waitematā Police are appealing for the public's assistance in locating Ibraheem Khudeish.

Ibraheem Khudeish has been missing since Wednesday night. Source: NZ Police

The 31-year-old man was reported missing to Police late Wednesday night after he was due home earlier in the evening.

Ibraheem was last seen at his place of work in central Auckland at around 5.55pm.

Ibraheem may have been travelling in a white Toyota Corolla, with the registration NFU260, yesterday evening.

Police have been making a number of inquiries to locate Ibraheem and we are now appealing for information from the public.

Police say both they and Ibraheem's family are "concerned for his wellbeing".