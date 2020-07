There are concerns for the well-being of a missing West Auckland woman who is visually impaired.

Salalene Asimotu. Source: Supplied

Police say Salalene Asimotu has been missing from a Henderson address since the early hours of this morning.

The 32-year-old is described as being of small build and is around 152cm tall.

Police believe Salalene is likely to be on foot in the West Auckland area.