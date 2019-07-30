Concerns for well-being of man missing in Southland for more than a week

There are concerns for the well-being of a Southland man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say John MacGregor, 72, has been missing from his home in Edendale since the early hours of Sunday July 21.

Mr MacGregor was last seen wearing a dark multi-coloured knee length dressing gown.

His blue Toyota Corona has been located stuck at the side of Wyndham Road on the outskirts of Mataura.

Police and LandSAR continue to search the area.