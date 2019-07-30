TODAY |

Concerns for well-being of man missing in Southland for more than a week

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland

There are concerns for the well-being of a Southland man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say John MacGregor, 72, has been missing from his home in Edendale since the early hours of Sunday July 21.

Mr MacGregor was last seen wearing a dark multi-coloured knee length dressing gown.

His blue Toyota Corona has been located stuck at the side of Wyndham Road on the outskirts of Mataura.

Police and LandSAR continue to search the area.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Gore Police on (03) 203 9300.

John MacGregor. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Human remains believed to be in Northland scrubland for 'several years'
2
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
4
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.
Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
5
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of two police officers.

Man charged over Hawke's Bay shooting that left one person hospitalised
A tougher licensing system is also part of key proposals unveiled by the Government today.

National wanting to stop gang members from holding firearms licences

00:25
Grant Robertson said he wondered “if there’s a bit of a sexist overtone” to the National leader’s comments.

Bridges 'desperate and disrespectful' after labelling Ardern 'part-time PM' - Robertson

Human remains believed to be in Northland scrubland for 'several years'