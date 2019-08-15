TODAY |

Concerns for welfare of woman missing from Mount Maunganui with young daughter

Police have concerns for the welfare of a woman and her three-year-old daughter, who are missing from Mount Maunganui.

Police say Hazel Phillips, 27, was reported missing from Mount Maunganui late last night.

They say Ms Phillips is understood to have her three-year-old daughter, Lexi, with her.

Police say they and Ms Phillips' family have concerns for the pair's welfare.

Ms Phillips was last seen driving a white 1999 Toyota Corolla, registration YN4180.

She was last seen wearing a purple jumper and purple pyjama pants.

Anyone who sees Hazel or her car is asked to get in touch with Police immediately by calling 111.

Hazel Phillips.
Hazel Phillips. Source: NZ Police
