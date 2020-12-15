TODAY |

Concerns for welfare of teenage girl last seen in Porirua on Sunday

There are concerns for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday afternoon from a property in Porirua.

Caley, 17, was last seen driving her car north from Judgeford on December 13. Source: NZ Police

Police say Caley left a Judgeford property and was last seen driving north in a green Daihatsu Sirion, registration EPQ566.

A green Daihatsu Sirion driven by missing teenager Caley. Source: Supplied

She was wearing a light blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

She is around 168cm tall of medium build and has long blond hair.

Polce say they and "Caley's family have concerns for her welfare, and ask that anyone who can help get in touch".

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Caley to contact police on 105 quoting file number 201214/7520.

