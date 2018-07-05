Concerns for welfare of teenage boy missing in Tasman

There are concerns for the safety of a 13-year-old boy missing in the Tasman area.

Tryson Thompson. Source: NZ Police

Tryson Thompson was last seen in the Rai Valley area late yesterday.

Police say it's possible he has tried to hitch-hike to Nelson - and are asking anyone who may have seen him or picked him up, to get in touch with them.

Tryson is of slight build, and has a distinctive birthmark on his right cheek.