Concerns for welfare of teenage boy missing in Tasman

There are concerns for the safety of a 13-year-old boy missing in the Tasman area.
Tryson Thompson.
Tryson Thompson was last seen in the Rai Valley area late yesterday.
Police say it's possible he has tried to hitch-hike to Nelson - and are asking anyone who may have seen him or picked him up, to get in touch with them.
Tryson is of slight build, and has a distinctive birthmark on his right cheek.
It has been very cold in the area, and police are urgently seeking any information of where Tryson may be - please call 111 if you can help.
