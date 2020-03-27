Concerns for welfare of surplus pigs as butchers around NZ ordered to close

There are concerns for the welfare of surplus pigs as independent butchers around New Zealand are ordered to close during the coronavirus lockdown.

Pigs

NZ Pork CEO David Baines says the decision to classify butchers as non-essential businesses will have serious implications for the health of pigs on farms nationwide.

“By not being able to sell fresh carcass pigs to the independent butchers and other segments, we will be faced with a significant animal welfare issue,” Mr Baines said.

NZ Pork believes there will be 5000 surplus pigs on farms every week.

“It’s very simple. There is no capacity to hold surplus pigs on farm. Commercial farms typically supply pigs to market on a weekly basis and do not carry spare holding capacity.

"Overcrowding of pigs in pens would quickly constitute a significant welfare issue under the animal welfare code.

“Wholesalers do not have the capacity to process and freeze the surplus volumes. Freezing carcasses is also not a complete option to the surplus volume, due to the limited blast freezer and storage capacity," he said.