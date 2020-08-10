TODAY |

Concerns for welfare of missing Auckland woman not seen for two weeks

Source:  1 NEWS

There are concerns for the welfare of an Auckland woman who has not been seen for two weeks.

Rita Morarji. Source: Supplied

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Rita Morarji, who went missing from an address in Kumeu last month.

According to police, the 30-year-old left the address shortly before 7pm on July 20 and has not returned since.

Her family are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately.

Ms Morarji is described as 160cm tall and of small build with long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey pants and brown jandals.

She was also reportedly seen about 7.30pm on Ash Street, Avondale, on July 27th, heading towards the walkway that leads to Segedin Esplanade Reserve.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police on 105 quoting file number 200720/5504.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 111 immediately.

