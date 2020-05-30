Concerns for welfare of man reported missing in central Dunedin

Police and family members are worried about the welfare of a man reported missing in central Dunedin.

Zane Storer, 26, last seen on Wednesday. Source: NZ Police

Zane Storer, 26, was last seen on Wednesday wearing blue overalls and work boots, with more stubble than pictured.

“Zane is thought to have connections in the Balclutha area, as well as Christchurch,” police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Mr Storer.