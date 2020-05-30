TODAY |

Concerns for welfare of man reported missing in central Dunedin

Source:  1 NEWS

Police and family members are worried about the welfare of a man reported missing in central Dunedin.

Zane Storer, 26, last seen on Wednesday. Source: NZ Police

Zane Storer, 26, was last seen on Wednesday wearing blue overalls and work boots, with more stubble than pictured.

“Zane is thought to have connections in the Balclutha area, as well as Christchurch,” police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Mr Storer.

Anyone who has seen Mr Storer or has information that could help police find him is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200528/9756.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Minneapolis ex-cop who knelt on unarmed black man George Floyd's neck charged with murder
2
YouTube couple face backlash after giving adopted son of three years to new 'forever family'
3
Air NZ flight attendant losing job gives emotional tribute to fellow crew, friends in final flight
4
Queensland's sewage to be searched for source of man's Covid-19 death
5
Twitter adds warning to Trump’s ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ tweet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One active Covid-19 case in NZ still a huge deal - data modeller
01:47

Ministry of Health not recommending face masks despite dozens of other countries doing so
01:56

First Queenstown auction in weeks gives glimpse into state of NZ's real estate market

Almost $11 billion handed out in wage subsidies, $83 million returned