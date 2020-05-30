Concerns for welfare of man reported missing in central Dunedin

Police and family members are worried about the welfare of a man reported missing in central Dunedin.
Zane Storer, 26, last seen on Wednesday. Source: NZ Police
Zane Storer, 26, was last seen on Wednesday wearing blue overalls and work boots, with more stubble than pictured.
“Zane is thought to have connections in the Balclutha area, as well as Christchurch,” police said.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding Mr Storer.
Anyone who has seen Mr Storer or has information that could help police find him is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200528/9756.