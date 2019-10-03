TODAY |

Concerns as sword-wielding men waving Chinese flag march at Waikato University

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Asia

Security staff at University of Waikato confiscated a sword from one of two men who were seen marching around campus in military regalia and carring a Chinese flag.

The incident reportedly took place yesterday, just a day after China celebrated the 70th anniversary of the creation of the Chinese Communist Party - sometimes referred to as Chinese Independence Day.

A New Zealand Reddit user spotted the two people and took a photo, and also said pro-China flyers had been posted around the university since the Hong Kong anti-extradition law protests began earlier this year.

The incident also follows tensions between Hong Kong anti-extradition law protestors and Chinese students this year at Auckland University.

A spokesperson for University of Waikato condemned the actions of the young men, saying "the University does not condone any action that could pose risk to student safety in any way.

"Campus security were quickly notified of this particular situation and immediately confiscated the sword from these young men.

"We understand these young men are not University of Waikato students.

"They came to the University to celebrate Chinese Independence Day as the University was celebrating International Day on campus.

"Campus security are quick to asses risk and act if necessary and in this instance they did so by confiscating the sword."

The spokesperson said the university is "not aware" of any instances of tensions between mainland Chinese and Hong Kong students.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A small police presence also attended along with university security staff. Source: 1 NEWS

Two young Chinese men march in full Chinese military regalia, with one carrying a sword, at University of Waikato. Source: Aun_El_Zen/Reddit
More From
New Zealand
Education
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
All Wellington train services stopped for 'police emergency'; Auckland also disrupted
3
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
4
Donald Trump loses his cool with reporter's question about Ukraine phone call
5
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:08

Third of vaping advisory group come from e-cigarette industry

Full video: Jacinda Ardern fronts media from Wellington

Working group recommends Ports of Auckland move to Northport

02:12

'Many people struggle' - Government put electricity sector 'on notice' after review