Concerns students who attended Auckland school ball on Saturday may have been exposed to measles

There are concerns that students attending an Auckland school ball at the weekend may have been exposed to measles after a student presented with a suspected case of the disease.

It comes as the number of cases in the city sit at 778 in the latest count on Saturday.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said in a statement today it was providing support to those concerned.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger said ARPHS had been informed that schools have asked students attending the St Peters’ Ball on Saturday to go into quarantine, if they are not vaccinated.

"We do not yet have a laboratory confirmation that the student has measles," he said.

However, at this point, the Medical Officer of Health is not asking that unvaccinated students stay home

If the case is confirmed, students attending the ball will not be contagious until the weekend, Dr Rainger said. Any quarantine period would start this Saturday.

Over 50 schools in the region have had measles this year. Dr Rainger said ARPHS was continuing to work with the Ministry of Education to help schools manage cases.

He advised school students, as well as everyone aged up to 50 years, to check their immunity.

"We are concerned about those in the region who are not vaccinated. And of this group it is the children and those who have weakened immune systems who are most at risk of complications from measles.

"Please don't delay getting your children vaccinated at 12 months and at four years, and make sure older children are vaccinated now if they have missed out," Dr Rainger said.

"Do watch out for the symptoms of measles – a fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, with a rash following a few days later. Please phone ahead to your GP before going to the clinic, if you think you may have measles."

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service or Ministry of Health websites.