 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Concerns Sir Ray Avery hasn't been clear in fundraising for baby incubators project

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

He was previously named as the New Zealander of the Year, but there are concerns Sir Ray Avery hasn't been clear to the public about the status of his LifePod project.

Sir Ray is on a fundraising mission to raise $4 million to manufacture the baby incubators, but engineer Kip Marks, who previously worked on the project, questions whether the product is ready for this yet.

"If he said, the money's going to be used to finalise the development so that we can go ahead and start manufacturing that would be so much better, because it would be the truth," Mr Marks said.

Sir Ray told 1 NEWS the LifePods are being manufactured in Chennai, India.

However, Mr Marks says he has a problem with the word "manufacture".

"I would say that money's more likely to be going into development so we can make the first incubator that works," he said.

Sir Ray made promises in 2015 via press releases that LifePods would be sent to Pacific nations to start saving the lives of babies by January 2016, that hasn't happened.

Sir Ray has sent 1 NEWS documents that he says proves that LifePods have been tested and are ready for manufacture.

He expects certification to be finished by November with manufacture starting in January, and promises they'll be rolled out in the Pacific from February 2019.

He’s on a fundraising mission to finance the manufacture of the LifePods Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
4

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
5

World Rugby concerned refs have 'too much reliance' on TMO system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work
01:36
The largest island of the Pacific island nation, Viti Levu, has suffered widespread damage over the weekend.

Government promises nearly $11 million to Red Cross for disaster response in Pacific and across the world
Magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate.

Letting fees are out of control, says Tenants' Protection Association
02:44
Over 20,000 nurses walked off the job today, after failing to agree a pay deal with health boards.

Nurses Organisation recommends members accept revised pay offer from DHBs
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Police car generic.

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Showers to end the day for most the country