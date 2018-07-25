Concerns Sir Ray Avery hasn't been clear in fundraising for baby incubators project

He was previously named as the New Zealander of the Year, but there are concerns Sir Ray Avery hasn't been clear to the public about the status of his LifePod project.

Sir Ray is on a fundraising mission to raise $4 million to manufacture the baby incubators, but engineer Kip Marks, who previously worked on the project, questions whether the product is ready for this yet.

"If he said, the money's going to be used to finalise the development so that we can go ahead and start manufacturing that would be so much better, because it would be the truth," Mr Marks said.

Sir Ray told 1 NEWS the LifePods are being manufactured in Chennai, India.

However, Mr Marks says he has a problem with the word "manufacture".

"I would say that money's more likely to be going into development so we can make the first incubator that works," he said.

Sir Ray made promises in 2015 via press releases that LifePods would be sent to Pacific nations to start saving the lives of babies by January 2016, that hasn't happened.

Sir Ray has sent 1 NEWS documents that he says proves that LifePods have been tested and are ready for manufacture.