Concerns shortened Dry July campaign 'endorses drinking as a coping mechanism'

The annual Dry July campaign, where people choose to give up alcohol for the month, has been tweaked slightly this year, with its website saying 2020 has been challenging.

There's now the option for a Dry-ish July, meaning you can choose to cut back rather than cut out alcohol but still raise money for cancer charities.

The move has prompted some criticism, with concerns it normalises the idea that people need alcohol as a coping mechanism.

"If it's so challenging this year that you can't give up alcohol, it is endorsing drinking as a coping mechanism," Dr Nicki Jackson, Director of the Alcohol Health Watch, told Breakfast.

"Alcohol is not an effective coping mechanism. In fact, you're more likely to drink more frequently and drink more heavily, and that can lead to serious alcohol problems."

While Dry July normally encourages people to cut their alcohol consumption for the entire month, Dry-ish July allows for people to instead do just two or three weeks out of the month.

The Ministry of Health guidelines for alcohol misuse say people should have at least two alcohol-free days in a week.

In the early stages of lockdown, liquor shops were only allowed to open in areas where alcohol couldn't be sold in supermarkets.

It was then changed so they couldn't sell spirits, only things such as beer, wine and cider, which are usually found on supermarket shelves.

Dr Jackson says there's been a marked increase in people drinking during lockdown.

"I think we did need to send stronger messages during lockdown. The WHO said very strongly, limit your alcohol use or cut back altogether," she says.

"Twenty per cent of New Zealanders are drinking more, they're drinking because they're bored, they're anxious, they're stressed. So with all of these factors, this is a prime time for Dry July."

Even if people are only reducing their drinking for a few weeks, Dr Jackson says it'll still be better than nothing.

"The research is emerging that even if you don't complete the 31 days of July, that you can get the improved sleep, the improved work performance, better concentration, high energy levels," she says.

"You can actually improve your self efficacy, your confidence and ability to make decisions and change your behaviour.

"If you don't go the 31 days, there are still some benefits and I think people do need to be informed about that."