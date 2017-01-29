Concerns for safety of woman missing in Auckland Central

There are concerns for the safety of a young woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning in Auckland central.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work. Source: Supplied

Carissa Avison, 21, has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane near Vector Arena, at about 8.30am on Thursday.

Her family and friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Carissa was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black 3/4 length pants and black Nike shoes. She is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

The 21-year-old has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland area, but she is not believed to have access to a vehicle.