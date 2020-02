Concerns are growing for the safety of a 29-year-old Wellington woman last seen on Thursday.

Karina Bradnam Source: Supplied

Police say Karina Bradnam was last seen in Titahi Bay on February 13 wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Ms Bradnam was reported missing on Saturday, February 15.

"There are concerns for her safety and wellbeing," police say in a statement.

Anyone with information about Ms Bradnam's whereabout is asked to call police on 105.