Concerns for safety of teenage girl missing from Whanganui home since late November

Police and family members have concerns for the safety of a teenage girl missing from her Whanganui home.

Missing Whanganui teen Jaymie.

Fifteen-year-old Jaymie has been missing since November 29.

Police say Jaymie has shoulder length brown hair but is also known to colour her hair bright red.

She is 155cm tall, of small build and wears a nose ring.

Jaymie has connections in Whanganui, Palmerston North and Auckland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 quoting the missing person file number 191206/3319.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

