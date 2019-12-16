Concerns for safety of teenage girl missing from Whanganui home since late November

Police and family members have concerns for the safety of a teenage girl missing from her Whanganui home.

Missing Whanganui teen Jaymie. Source: Supplied

Fifteen-year-old Jaymie has been missing since November 29.

Police say Jaymie has shoulder length brown hair but is also known to colour her hair bright red.

She is 155cm tall, of small build and wears a nose ring.

Jaymie has connections in Whanganui, Palmerston North and Auckland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 quoting the missing person file number 191206/3319.