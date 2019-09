There are concerns for the safety of a missing 14-year-old girl in Whanganui.

Police say Jaymie Lee has been missing from her home in Aramoho, Whanganui since Tuesday 10th September.

Jaymie Lee has connections in Whanganui, Palmerston North and Auckland.

She has shoulder length brown hair, is 155 centimetres tall and of a small build.