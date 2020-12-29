Concerns for safety of Lower Hutt woman missing since Sunday

There are concerns for the safety of a Lower Hutt woman who hasn’t been since Sunday and whose car was spotted near the entrance of a walkway.

Mika Quinn. Source: NZ Police

Police said Mika Quinn, 39, was reported missing by her family yesterday.

She was last seen on Sunday at her Stokes Valley address. She was wearing black jeans and a puffer jacket at the time.

Her car has been found in a car park at Breaker Bay, near the entrance of the Eastern Walkway loop.