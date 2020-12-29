TODAY |

Concerns for safety of Lower Hutt woman missing since Sunday

There are concerns for the safety of a Lower Hutt woman who hasn’t been since Sunday and whose car was spotted near the entrance of a walkway.

Police said Mika Quinn, 39, was reported missing by her family yesterday.

She was last seen on Sunday at her Stokes Valley address. She was wearing black jeans and a puffer jacket at the time.

Her car has been found in a car park at Breaker Bay, near the entrance of the Eastern Walkway loop.

Anyone who has seen Quinn, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 111 and quote file number 201228/4438.

