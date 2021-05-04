Concerns for safety of 4-year-old boy missing from Tolaga Bay area

There are concerns for the safety of a 4-year-old boy missing from the Tolaga Bay area.

Four-year-old Axel - reported missing from the Tolaga Bay area. Source: Supplied

Gisborne Police are seeking sightings of Axel, who was reported missing this afternoon.

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

He is believed to be on foot with a miniature white fluffy dog.

Both police and Axel's family have concerns for his safety.