Concerns for safety of 4-year-old boy missing from Tolaga Bay area

There are concerns for the safety of a 4-year-old boy missing from the Tolaga Bay area.

Four-year-old Axel - reported missing from the Tolaga Bay area. Source: Supplied

Gisborne Police are seeking sightings of Axel, who was reported missing this afternoon. 

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them. 

He is believed to be on foot with a miniature white fluffy dog. 

Both police and Axel's family have concerns for his safety. 

Anyone who has seen Axel or has any information which may assist police is asked to phone 111 and quote event number P046388324.

