Concerns for safety of 13-year-old girl missing for nearly a week in Dunedin

There are concerns for the safety of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in Dunedin.

Police say Harmony was last seen on Monday, wearing blue ripped jeans, an olive knitted sweater and white sneakers.

However, she may have changed her clothes since then.

Harmony is 165cm tall and of medium build. Her hair is mid-length and she has a shaved undercut which is often worn in a ponytail.

Police are concerned for Harmony due to her age and would like to make contact with her as soon as possible.

If you have seen her, or have any information about where she could be, please call 105, quoting file number 190715/0603.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Missing Dunedin teen Harmony. Source: Supplied
