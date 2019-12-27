Concerns for safety of 12-year-old girl who went missing from Auckland just before Christmas

Police are appealing for sightings of a 12-year-old girl missing from her home in Remuera, Auckland.

Leilani missing in Auckland. Source: Supplied

Police say Leilani was reported missing at about 6pm on December 22.

She is 160cm tall, of medium build with long black hair.

Leilani was last seen wearing black trackpants, a white T-shirt and jacket and grey sneakers.

Police and family have concerns for her wellbeing.

She’s believed to be in Auckland CBD.