 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Concerns raised by former driver about buses’ safety after fatal Ōhakune crash

Nicole Bremner
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Nicole Bremner

Three investigations are underway into the cause of the weekend accident. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Nicole Bremner
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time
4

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
5

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police car generic.

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

Two men convicted of fraud over $41m bank loan to build Auckland apartment block
Tonkin + Taylor and DOC Staff inspect some of the rock debris at Cathedral Cove.

Popular Coromandel tourist destination Cathedral Cove to remain closed until next week due to rockfall risk

Email scam demands recipients pay up or have footage of them using porn sites exposed

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A man led police on a wild car chase in Christchurch this afternoon, after reports of a burglary sparked a pursuit.

The NZ Herald reports that police were alerted to look for a man driving a black Mazda after reports of a burglary at a Grafton St house shortly after 3pm.

Once located the man fled, refusing to pull over which led to police laying down road spikes.

Despite the spikes puncturing his tyres, the man continued, driving on roads busy with school traffic.

The NZ Herald reports that the chase was called off several times by police after the driver was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and going through red lights.

Eventually the chase ended in spectacular fashion, with two police cars blocking the man's vehicle from the front while two more cars rammed into him from the side and behind.

Police Sergeant Chris Barker told the NZ Herald that the man was Tasered and then arrested.

Nobody else was injured and there was only one occupant in the car.

Police pursuit Christchurch. Source: SUPPLIED
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:15
It’s not quite Undercover Boss but Iain Lees-Galloway gave it a shot.

Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

Nearly 3000 IRD workers to walk off the job tomorrow in protest over pay

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Employment

There are to be further strikes from Inland Revenue Department workers tomorrow over a pay dispute.

The Public Service Association (PSA) says nearly 3000 IRD workers will walk off the job in centres around New Zealand in a four hour strike.

PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says this was a hard decision for many members to take, but they feel like they have no choice.

"One in four staff is paid less than $48,000, and we have heard many stories of IR workers struggling to make ends meet, relying on the tax credits they themselves administer," Mr Barclay says.

"That's not fair, and it's not right. Our members are asking for two very reasonable things: fair pay systems and a modest across-the-board pay rise."

In Auckland, PSA members at the IRD will walk off the job from 8:30am to 12:30pm - in all other centres, they will walk off from 9am to 1pm.

The strikes come after 4,000 union members from IRD and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment walked off the job last Monday for two hours, holding rallies in towns and cities across the country.

The PSA members were protesting about what they say is unfair pay. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Employment