Concerns for prisoner with 'serious health condition' who absconded from South Auckland hospital

Police and the Corrections Department are looking for a prisoner who absconded from Corrections officers at Manukau SuperClinic on Tuesday while at the hospital to undergo treatment for what's described as a serious health condition.

Police and Corrections say there are concerns for the wellbeing of 24-year-old Ace Henare Paul.

Corrections Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales says Paul was on remand and is now likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

"A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident will be carried out," Mr Beales said.

Police say Paul has links to South Auckland as well as connections throughout the North Island.

He is described as medium build and approximately 177cm tall.

He has distinctive tattoos, the most prominent ones being the letters "DO$" in Old English font along the outer side of his left leg, the dollar sign "$" tattooed on the back of his right calf and the Roman numbers III, VI, VII tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Police say Paul is gang affiliated and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 111 immediately, or to pass information about his whereabouts on to Sergeant Todd McDonald by calling 105.