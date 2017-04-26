 

Concerns over legal protection of Kiwi and Aussie whistleblowers - study

A study into whistleblowing in Australia and New Zealand shows there may be inconstancies and weaknesses in the systems.

The strength of whistleblowing practices in 65 New Zealand public sector organisations and many more Australian organisations have been ranked in a trans-Tasman survey, 'Whistling While They Work 2'.

The study showed an inconsistent approach to dealing with misconduct issues at an agency level. There may also be weaknesses with the system as a whole, particularly at a legislative level.

"It raises questions around the usability and the relevance of the New Zealand Protected Disclosures Act, which is designed to help agencies effectively and safely facilitate whistleblowing in the workplace," Victoria University's Associate Professor Michael Macaulay says.

"Recently we've seen how dealing with protected disclosures is crucial to the integrity of our public sector. This research will give us the information we need to strengthen processes around whistleblowing and mitigate against some of the problems."

The project is led by Griffith University's Centre for Governance & Public Policy, in Brisbane, Australia, with contributions from several Australian universities and government organisations, as well as Victoria University and the NZ State Services Commission.

