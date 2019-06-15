TODAY |

Concerns over high levels of alcohol in some Kombucha drinks

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Alcohol
Food and Drink

Consumer New Zealand has raised concerns over the variable amounts of alcohol found in the popular health drink, kombucha.

It's marketed as a health tonic but Sue Chetwin from Consumer New Zealand says it may adversely affect the liver.

Following independent testing done by Consumer NZ, some kombucha products had alcohol levels at three per cent in them.

"Anything over 1.5 per cent has to follow the alcohol and marketing regulations and anything over 0.5 per cent has to list what is actually in the product.," Ms Chetwin says.

"Manufacturers claim they are testing in the labs but they are all unaccredited labs.

"Even if it was correct when they did the test, by the time it's been on the shelf, or in the back of your car warming up, the alcohol content is rising. Unless you keep this stuff chilled, it's still working because it's got bacteria and yeast in it which is beavering away," she says.

All fermented beverages contain some level of alcohol but products that become carbonated have higher levels.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has had a number of complaints about kombucha and three products have been recalled based on alcoholic content.

Paul Danstead from the ministry says there are rules in place for the labelling of alcohol.

"Anything between 0.5-1.15 per cent needs to be on the label and conveyed to the consumer. Anything above 1.15 per cent is classified as an alcoholic beverage and there are additional restrictions," he says.

Consumer NZ is calling for clearer labelling.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The health drink is supposed to have many health benefits, including being good for the digestive system. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Alcohol
    Food and Drink
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Adel Soliman and Cherie French
    NZ woman forced to move to UAE with Egyptian husband to prove relationship here
    2
    Leader David Seymour says New Zealanders should not be punished for voicing unpopular opinions.
    ACT Party says new bill will 'protect freedom of expression'
    3
    Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
    Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
    4
    Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
    5
    16 people in 2.5 hours caught drink driving 'beyond alarming'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    16 people in 2.5 hours caught drink driving 'beyond alarming'
    04:35
    Money raised from the competition will be donated to Plunket.

    Watch: Wellington cafes compete to make the perfect cheese scone

    Person dies following car crash in Northland

    Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.

    Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers