Concerns over Cyclone Hola spark evacuation of 13 Tauranga homes

Residents of up to 13 homes in a Tauranga development have been told to evacuate by the city council.

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9. Source: JTWC/Google Earth

The properties are part of the former Bella Vista Homes development, which went into liquidation last year.

In a statement released yesterday, the Tauranga City Council said residents need to vacate their properties to avoid immediate danger as the homes are at varying stages of completion.

The council states that the urgency is in part due to concerns for people's safety should Tauranga be hit by Cyclone Hola early next week.

The 21 homes, up to 13 of which are occupied, are in Lakes Boulevard and Anita Way.

Council has attempted to contacted all owners of these properties and is oragnising temporary accommodation.

A comprehensive assessment of all the homes part of the development was launched last year, and as assessments are ongoing further details were not provided.