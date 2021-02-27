TODAY |

Concerns not enough people getting tested for Covid-19 after Auckland KFC worker tests positive

Source:  1 NEWS

There’s concern not enough people are getting tested for Covid-19, after the country’s latest case worked a nine hour shift at a busy Auckland KFC when they were meant to be isolating. 

Some testing stations in the area were deserted today. Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone who visited or worked at the Botany fast food store while the infectious worker was there was asked to get tested and self-isolate. 

But, today’s abysmal turn out at testing stations around the city had those swabbing and being swabbed concerned.

South Seas Healthcare Operations Manager Nonu Tuisamoa says they’d been anticipating a huge queue at the Papatoetoe pop-up, not the opposite. 

”Very super dooper quiet. We were expecting a bit of a surge, that didn’t happen so we’re just waiting for the Ministry of Health to tell us what’s happening”.  

The latest case worked nine hours at a KFC on Monday when they should have already been isolating. Source: 1 NEWS

The public has also been asked to call Healthline if they’d visited one of the locations of interest, but as of this morning only 100 have. 

“It’s concerning, what we do about it from now on… I’m not sure. I think there’s a bit of a rethink about how we encourage people to get into testing stations,” says Te Puea Winiata, Turuki Healthcare CEO. 

“I think when there’s a big TV presence as opposed to some of the slow releases. I think sometimes that may play a role in it,” Tuisamoa told 1 NEWS. 

They’re joining growing calls for the Government to reconsider it’s messaging, after nearly a year of the virus in Aotearoa. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Auckland
