TODAY |

Concerns New Zealand's doctor shortage is getting even worse

Source:  1 NEWS

Maintaining a healthy supply of medical specialists is a key topic of discussion this week among some of our top health workers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shortages in many medical specialties were centre stage at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds of highly trained doctors are in Wellington at their annual specialists’ conference.

Their union says it’s time to address a range of issues contributing to doctor shortages in our hospitals which are in danger of getting even worse.

It comes as nationwide there's a 24 per cent shortage of specialists, with 43 per cent of the ones currently here trained overseas.

Neurological Foundation Clinical Chair Professor Alan Barber is worried about the future for neurology here.

“There are clear pathways to get into neurology and we're going to be short of neurologists in the next few years.

“We're training more and more but I don't think it's enough,” Barber said.

New Zealand's Covid-19 response bringing international doctors to our shores

With no clear data, future needs are unclear.

“There's no question there are workforce issues in the pipeline of future talent. There are some major challenges we have to face up to,” Health Minister Andrew Little says.

New Zealand
Health
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern to declare climate emergency on behalf of New Zealand next week
2
Photos: Exposed wires and putty around the windows, but $815 a week Wellington rental generating lots of interest
3
Māori Party walk out of Parliament over stoush around speaking slot
4
Ardern and Collins quarrel over housing crisis as Parliament returns
5
One person strikes $9 million Lotto Powerball jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

German man dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 22

Google Maps adds views inside three major shopping malls around NZ
02:14

Police believe kidnapping and incident where officer was shot at in Northland linked

Cause of Lake Wanaka helicopter crash which killed pilot in 2018 released