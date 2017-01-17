Concerns mount for missing North Shore woman who has Alzheimer's

The search for a missing Torbay woman continues as police remain unable to find the 73-year-old, despite being inundated with help from the public.

Missing North Shore woman Pat Wearn Source: NZ police

Patricia Wearn, known as Pat, left her home for a regular walk around midday yesterday after shopping with her husband.

The alarm was raised when she did not return home.

Mrs Wearn, who has Alzheimer's, takes a regular route along Caversham Drive to Lingham Crescent, Glamorgan Drive, Kate Sheppart Avenue and back to Caversham Drive.

North Shore Police Senior Sergeant Adrian Kerin said members of the public had flooded the Browns Bay station with offers to help.

"Whilst we are very grateful for the assistance, the search will continue with specially trained search and rescue members," he said.

"Our biggest request of the public is that they check their sheds, garages, and places where Mrs Wearn could have gone to seek shelter or rest."

Police have expanded the search to include nearby coastal and land areas with a specialist search helicopter and boat currently in action.

Officers are also searching bush areas with police dogs.

Earlier today, Senior Sergeant Andrew Burdett said authorities were increasingly concerned for Mrs Wearn because she had not disappeared like this before.

"She wears a lanyard around her neck that has her name engraved on it. She may be confused and if anyone sees her we would ask them to call 111 straight away," he said.

Police also said they were responding to reports a fully clothed woman came out of the water at nearby Long Bay and say it's possible Mrs Wearn made it to that area.